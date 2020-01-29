The Advocate Notices
Peter P. Kolar Sr.

Peter P. Kolar Sr. Notice
Peter P. Kolar, Sr.
Peter P. Kolar, Sr. passed away on January 27, 2020 at the Market Square Memory Care Center in South Paris, ME. He was born on June 29, 1924 in Stamford, CT to Louis and Mary (Grmek) Kolar. Peter attended public schools in Stamford and graduated Stamford High. He was in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Torpedoman on PT boats 326, 329, and 603. While with Squadron 21 in the South Pacific, his squadron received the Presidential Citation. He then worked as a walking mailman in Stamford for over 40 years with the USPS. He was predeceased by his wife Clara (Slesh) Kolar; son Peter P. Kolar, Jr.; granddaughter Rebecca Kolar; two sisters Mary Yanyac of Stamford, Anna Palica of Yonkers, NY; three brothers Joseph, John, and Louis Kolar all of Stamford. He is survived by granddaughter Jennifer Gammon; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
At Peter's request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 30, 2020
