Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
Peter R. Nelson Jr.


1967 - 2019
Peter R. Nelson Jr. Notice
Peter Ruben Nelson, Jr.
Peter R. Nelson, Jr. (Little Pete), 51, of Stamford, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital. He was born November 25, 1967 to the late Peter R. Nelson, Sr. and Lessie Faulk Nelson. Peter graduated from Westhill High School. He was employed at Goodwill Greenwich. Peter is survived by his loving mother, Lessie (Honee) Nelson, sister Keshia Nelson of Stamford, brother Otha Nelson of Boston, MA. Three nephews Khiry Nelson of Stamford, Amani Nelson of Missouri, Jakai Nelson of Boston, MA. Great-niece Zuri Nelson of Missouri. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, Stamford. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT 06854.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 4, 2019
