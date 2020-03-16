|
|
Peter G. Zavras
Peter G. Zavras, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Stamford in April of 1935 to the late George and Theoni Zavras.
He graduated from Stamford High School. He attended the University of Connecticut and graduated from Bridgeport University with a degree in business administration. Peter was an employee of Bunker Ramo, the US Postal Service and was a tax preparer for H&R Block. He served in the US Army and the reserves and was activated during the Berlin Crisis.
Peter enjoyed boating, fishing, hiking, racquetball, reading, good company of family and friends, and traveling to many places with his family. He was a member of the Church of the Archangels, where he taught Sunday school for many years.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Eugenia T. Zavras of 54 years, his loving sons, Alexander Zavras and his wife Rosalind of Bronx, NY and Constantine Zavras of Boston, MA. Besides his parents, Peter was also predeceased by his sister, Harriet Zavras.
Family and friends may call at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated at the Church on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, Parsonage Road, Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peter's memory to the Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 18, 2020