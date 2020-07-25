1/1
Phil DeCrescenzo Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip L. DeCrescenzo, Jr.
Philip L. DeCrescenzo, Jr., a beloved son, husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Port Chester, NY on May 25, 1958 and was one of four children born to Philip L. DeCrescenzo, Sr. and the late Dorothy DeLeo DeCrescenzo. Philip was 62 years old at the time of his passing.
Phil's career includes over 30 years working with Aquarion Water Company and City Carting. An avid NY Yankee and NY Giant fan, Phil looked forward to Sunday football and was a Fantasy Football champion known as Ea$y Money. He will be forever remembered for his kind heart, gentle soul, and limitless generosity. Phil was a devoted and loving husband and father whose world revolved around Bebe, Ashley and Danielle. Known for his culinary skills, Phil loved making and enjoying dinner with his family who he cherished spending time with. His loyalty to his family and friends was unlike any other and he will be dearly missed by all.
Philip is survived by his father, Philip, Sr.; his devoted wife, Barbara (Bebe) Fiore-DeCrescenzo; daughters; Ashley Fiore-Dralle and husband Craig and Danielle DeCrescenzo, sisters; Cindy DeCrescenzo (Joe), Sandra DeCrescenzo (Scott) and Susie Caporizzo (Scott). Also surviving Phil are his sisters and brothers-in-law: Donna and Steve Fauci, Jo-Ann, Frankie and Linda Fiore, and nieces and nephews; Jason (Diana), Colleen, Christopher, Tami and Scotty, whom the family would like to especially acknowledge for his selfless donation. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Philip was predeceased by his mother; Dorothy DeLeo DeCrescenzo.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27th, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. Philip's interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Kliff
July 25, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vincent Sharkey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved