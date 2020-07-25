Philip L. DeCrescenzo, Jr.
Philip L. DeCrescenzo, Jr., a beloved son, husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Port Chester, NY on May 25, 1958 and was one of four children born to Philip L. DeCrescenzo, Sr. and the late Dorothy DeLeo DeCrescenzo. Philip was 62 years old at the time of his passing.
Phil's career includes over 30 years working with Aquarion Water Company and City Carting. An avid NY Yankee and NY Giant fan, Phil looked forward to Sunday football and was a Fantasy Football champion known as Ea$y Money. He will be forever remembered for his kind heart, gentle soul, and limitless generosity. Phil was a devoted and loving husband and father whose world revolved around Bebe, Ashley and Danielle. Known for his culinary skills, Phil loved making and enjoying dinner with his family who he cherished spending time with. His loyalty to his family and friends was unlike any other and he will be dearly missed by all.
Philip is survived by his father, Philip, Sr.; his devoted wife, Barbara (Bebe) Fiore-DeCrescenzo; daughters; Ashley Fiore-Dralle and husband Craig and Danielle DeCrescenzo, sisters; Cindy DeCrescenzo (Joe), Sandra DeCrescenzo (Scott) and Susie Caporizzo (Scott). Also surviving Phil are his sisters and brothers-in-law: Donna and Steve Fauci, Jo-Ann, Frankie and Linda Fiore, and nieces and nephews; Jason (Diana), Colleen, Christopher, Tami and Scotty, whom the family would like to especially acknowledge for his selfless donation. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Philip was predeceased by his mother; Dorothy DeLeo DeCrescenzo.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27th, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. Philip's interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
.
