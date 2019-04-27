Philip Anthony Carlo

With overwhelming sadness, we announce the passing of Philip Anthony Carlo. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Philip, 78, a former Stamford and current Norwalk resident, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida, at his winter home. Philip was born in Stamford, CT on September 21, 1940 son of the late Anthony and Angela D'Acunto Carlo.

Philip was a graduate of JM Wright Technical School graduating with an Automotive Repair License. He was the proud owner of Center Garage in Darien for many years before retiring.

Phil as he was known was a gentle and generous man, he loved his family more than anything. He had many interests but he loved the horses most of all! Saratoga was his favorite spot, vacationing many years there with family and friends. He also loved his Friday nights with the gang hanging out at the Piedmont club. He was a longtime member of the Darien Boat Club and the Piedmont Association.

Philip is survived by his loving wife Jane Marie Stanek Carlo of Norwalk, their sons and daughter, Anthony Carlo and his wife Terry of Norwalk, Christopher Carlo and his wife Sara of New Canaan and Maureen Prunotto and her husband Anthony of Norwalk. Philip is also survived by his cherished grandson Tyler Carlo and his sister Frances Geitz of Norwalk. Philip is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Philip was predeceased by his beloved daughter Lisa Marie Carlo.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM.

