Philip Devine

Philip Patrick Devine
January 11, 1950 - August 2, 2020
Dr. Philip Patrick Devine, 70, of New York City and Old Lyme, Connecticut, passed away in his home on Rogers Lake, August 2nd 2020. He was born on January 11th 1950 in Long Beach, California and grew up in South San Francisco, California. The son of the late Adair (Krombka) Devine, John (Jack) Devine and husband of 41 years to the late Dr. Theodore J Kowalski. Phil attended El Camino High School then went on to the University of San Francisco where he graduated with a doctorate in Education. Phil had a passion for musical theater, directing performances in a small community recreation center in South San Francisco. As an English teacher in Brentwood, California, he also became musical director for the community theater where he produced such shows as "Pippin", "Fiddler on the Roof", "Jesus Christ Super Star" and many more. It is in San Francisco where he met his future husband, Ted Kowalski, on May 5th 1978. Phil and Ted returned to Ted's beloved East Coast in 1984 where Phil taught English in the Stratford, Connecticut Public School system. Over the next 21 years he would go on to become head of the English Department for the entire district and gain recognition for his work on K-12 English curricula. On a personal level, Phil and Ted made LGBTQ history by being the first gay male couple to have a child with a surrogate through a surrogacy agency when their son Andrew was born in February of 1987. They became activists in the gay and lesbian struggle to define gay parental rights, which eventually ended with the Supreme Court decision to uphold same-sex marriage in 2015.
Phil is survived by his son, Andrew John Kowalski Devine and their Corgi, Miss Billie. He is survived by his brothers Dennis Devine, Steve Devine, Tim Devine and his sisters Suzanne Wyatt and Tammy Devine. Phil is also survived by his in-laws The Very Reverend James A Kowalski and Ellen-Jo Fraser along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of the life of Philip P. Devine will be held on Saturday August 15th, 2020 for family and close friends. A west coast celebration honoring the lives of Phil and Ted will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lambda Legal, Gay and Lesbian Legal Defense Fund. An organization of which Phil and Ted were active supporters. https://www.lambdalegal.org/