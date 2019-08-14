|
|
Philip N. Loffredo
Philip N. Loffredo, 91, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. He was born October 11, 1927 and was a World War II Veteran. Philip was a machinist for Branson Instruments before starting New England Model Center. He was self-employed until he retired. Philip was predeceased by his parents, John and Antoinette (Troncone) Loffredo, his sister, Susan Biagini, and brothers, Sam, Carmen, John and Anthony Loffredo. He is survived by his brother, Ralph Loffredo and sister, Millie Chiravolo, along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT on Saturday, August 17th from 10-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 15, 2019