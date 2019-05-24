Philomena V. Mancini DeMarco

Philomena V. DeMarco, 96, of Stamford, beloved wife of the late Angelo Carter DeMarco, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Philomena was born on October 19, 1922 in Stamford to the late Anthony and Mary (Delpinto) Mancini.

She worked for Clairol and Bristol Myers for more than twenty-five years. Philomena was very family oriented and her whole life was her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved to cook her special meals, especially Sunday dinners of spaghetti and meatballs.

Philomena leaves her devoted children, Carol A. (Anthony J., Sr.) Perry and Carter DeMarco; her cherished grandchildren, Anthony J. (Sherry L.) Perry, Jr., Melissa A. (Michael) Garuti, and Loree A. (Justin) Drawbaugh; and her loving great-grandchildren, Ashley L., Marissa L., and Joseph C. Perry, Christopher M. and Lila G. Garuti, and Angelo J., Jacob R., and Sophie A. Drawbaugh. She is also survived by her siblings, Joseph Mancini, Gloria Inzitari, and Nancy Cotellessa. Philomena was predeceased by her great-grandson, Luke J. Drawbaugh and sister, Theresa Mancini.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 9 a.m. with a Funeral Service to commence at 10:30 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854, or online at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.