Philomena Leo
Philomena Leo, a resident of Palm Coast, FL and a former resident of Darien, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Palm Coast, FL. Born on July 24, 1925 in Darien, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Angelina Toscano. She was 94.
Philomena graduated from Darien High School and worked in banking.
She is survived by her daughter Stella Nardi of Palm Coast, FL and a son Frank Leo of Wanaque, NJ; and three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Marie Possidento of Stamford, CT and Antoinette Diggs of Las Vegas, NV and a brother Angelo Toscano of Stuart, FL. Philomena was predeceased by her husband Joseph Leo.
The family will received friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien at 11:00 a.m. with the burial at St. John Cemetery in Darien.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 26, 2019