|
|
Philomena M. Coviello
Philomena Marie Coviello, age 73, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 with her husband by her side. Phyllis was born March 31, 1946. She was predeceased by her parents Dominic and Suzie Esposito LoRusso and by her sister Donna Melfi.
Phyllis began her working career while attending Stamford High School at Liggett Rexall, Co. and continued working there for several years after her graduation. She then worked as a P.M. Commission Manager for the Christian Dior Perfume Company. After that, Phyllis joined one of her family's businesses, South Field Packaging Co. working with them for 8 years. Until her retirement, she enjoyed working with United House Wrecking as a customer service representative and was well known during her 15 years there. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Stamford Tully Center for 5 years which gave her great satisfaction.
She was a dedicated and loving mother, wife and friend. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She possessed a rare quality of generosity of spirit coupled with an infectious personality. Phyllis was a warm and generous person, who was loved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed.
Philomena is survived by her husband, of 47 years Peter Coviello of Stamford; a daughter, Kelly Ann Murphy-Peterson and son-in law Zach of St. Paul, Minnesota; as well as by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
May she rest in peace.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, October 18th from 9am to 10am with a Prayer Service at 10am at the Bosak Funeral Home on 453 Shippan Ave., in Stamford. Her interment will follow at St. John RC Cemetery in Darien, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019