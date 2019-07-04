Resources More Obituaries for Phoebe Burston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phoebe Burston

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Phoebe Burston

Phoebe Hopkins Burston was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on September 9, 1932 where she spent her childhood with her parents, Hon. Judge Carroll and Evelyn Hopkins, along with her younger brother Steve, before moving to New York City to work as a production assistant for NBC. It was in NYC where she met the love of her life, the late Richard Burston, "Dick", whom she married on August 29, 1958. Phoebe and Dick relocated to Stamford, CT where they raised their five children Abby, Seth, Joshua, Mark and Amanda. She is survived by all her five kids, their spouses and 14 grandchildren.

Phoebe graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre. She always loved the stage, from New York City to local theaters in Connecticut, including The Fairfield County Children's Theater while her own kids were in school, and she continued her acting career late into life. When Phoebe and Dick became empty nesters they moved to their dream home on the mid-coast of Maine, where she was actively involved with the Maine State Music Theatre, serving on the Board of Directors and appearing in many theatrical productions over more than two decades.

Phoebe was a devoted wife and mother, and an avid dog lover, and was that friend who always had an open door, a cold beer and a warm welcome to all who were lucky enough to know her. Over their 23 years in Maine, she hosted so many guests that her children called it the Burston B&B. When Dick passed last July, Phoebe decided to move to Colorado to be close to her two daughters who were beyond excited to have their mom nearby. It was shortly after her move to Colorado that it was discovered that Phoebe was very ill and she passed on April 9 with family by her side. Some may say she died of a broken heart, but Phoebe was such a stoic, brave and courageous lady that you would never know of her pain, whether from illness or from losing the love of her life 9 months prior.

Phoebe loved life and she loved to laugh, which is something she did often, her infectious joy always ready to celebrate life's many occasions. It is in this spirit that her children will host a celebration of Phoebe's life from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at 73 Malibu Rd. in Stamford. Those who knew her and would like to come are encouraged to join us to pay respects and to make a toast to this wonderful lady. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices