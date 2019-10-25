|
Phyllis A. Jordan
Phyllis Ann Jordan, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Phyllis was born on October 13, 1944 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, daughter of the late Harold and Jeanne Jordan.
Phyllis was assistant tax collector for the Town of New Canaan for many years. She was very active with the New Canaan Town Players at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center at Waveny Park. She also bred and showed Maine Coon cats throughout the region.
Survived by her son Francis H. Jordan, his wife Donna, and their daughter Kyrie, as well as two brothers, Harold "Hap" Jordan and Kristofer "Kris" Jordan. All services were privately held.
The family requests donations be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administration, 18251 Quantico gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 27, 2019