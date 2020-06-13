Phyllis Ruth Lapin
Phyllis Ruth Lapin, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully – surrounded by her loving family – on Saturday, June 13. She was 81.
Phyllis was born June 12, 1939 in Mansfield, OH to David and Lillian Lapine. Upon her graduation from Ohio State University, Phyllis shared her love of reading and writing through 3 decades of teaching middle and high-school English throughout Stamford's public and private schools. She continued sharing her love of the English language through her volunteer work at Literacy Volunteers of Stamford, eventually becoming its Executive Director, and had multiple opinion pieces published locally and in the New York Times.
Phyllis' warmth, spirit and humor enriched the lives of so many inside and outside her classrooms. She led by example, emboldening others to live a life of empathy, love and compassion.
She is survived by her devoted husband Seymour; loving brothers and sisters-in-law Mark & Jennifer, Larry & Susan, and James & Sarah; children & in-laws Debbie & Paul, Paul & Jamie, and Brad & Julie; cherished grandchildren Samantha, Isabel, Jack, Eleanor, Henry, Nathan and Lilah; as well as her kind and compassionate caregivers Josette, Mag, Emma and Marie.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 13, 2020.