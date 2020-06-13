Phyllis Ruth Lapin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ruth Lapin
Phyllis Ruth Lapin, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully – surrounded by her loving family – on Saturday, June 13. She was 81.
Phyllis was born June 12, 1939 in Mansfield, OH to David and Lillian Lapine. Upon her graduation from Ohio State University, Phyllis shared her love of reading and writing through 3 decades of teaching middle and high-school English throughout Stamford's public and private schools. She continued sharing her love of the English language through her volunteer work at Literacy Volunteers of Stamford, eventually becoming its Executive Director, and had multiple opinion pieces published locally and in the New York Times.
Phyllis' warmth, spirit and humor enriched the lives of so many inside and outside her classrooms. She led by example, emboldening others to live a life of empathy, love and compassion.
She is survived by her devoted husband Seymour; loving brothers and sisters-in-law Mark & Jennifer, Larry & Susan, and James & Sarah; children & in-laws Debbie & Paul, Paul & Jamie, and Brad & Julie; cherished grandchildren Samantha, Isabel, Jack, Eleanor, Henry, Nathan and Lilah; as well as her kind and compassionate caregivers Josette, Mag, Emma and Marie.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved