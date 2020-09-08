1/1
Pietro Antonio Catalano, 58, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Girifalco, Italy on May 13, 1962 to Salvatore and Rosa (Migliazza) Catalano.
Pietro owned a hardware store for many years while living in Italy, until he immigrated to America, where he worked as a carpenter alongside his brothers and nephew. Pietro was known for being "a jack of all trades," and was someone who could fix anything.
Pietro will always be remembered as a devoted son, brother, and uncle and was always concerned for everyone. There are fond memories of having expresso with Pietro, of hearing his laugh while he told stories, and how he always had a toy to share with his great niece and nephews. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his mother Rosa Migliazza Catalano, his siblings Giuseppe (Giulia) Catalano, Teresa Canneto, and Domenico (Laurie) Catalano. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Salvatore (Melissa) Catalano, Giuseppe (Stephanie) Canneto, Stefania (Wiliam) Marroquin, Peter Catalano, Domenico Catalano, Giuseppe Catalano and Giuliana Catalano; and by six great-nieces and nephews, Alejandro Marroquin, Daniel Marroquin, Valentina Canneto, Leonardo Canneto, Rocco Canneto and Giancarlo Marroquin.
He was predeceased by his father, Salvatore Catalano and his brother in law, Salvatore Canneto.
Pietro's family will receive relatives and friends at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford on Thursday, September 10th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 11th, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford. His interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien CT.
Pietro will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with his family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
