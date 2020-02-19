Home

Priscilla R. Schwarzschild
Priscilla R. Schwarzschild, age 89 of Stamford, CT, passed on February 6th, 2020. Priscilla was born in Philadelphia, PA to parents Samuel and Minnie Liebman. Priscilla was a graduate of Temple University. She taught children's art at the Stamford Museum, founded and directed the Photo Graphics Workshop etching studio in New Canaan, CT and later was a professor of printmaking at State University of New York, Purchase. She was a dedicated art historian, scholar and art dealer until her death. Priscilla saw the potential for creativity, goodness, and possibility in her family, her friends, and in an exciting art find. She is survived by her husband Jack, her daughters Nina and Lesley, her son-in-law Steve and grandson Peter, her brother Morton, and other extended family and dear friends
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020
