Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
23 Half Mile Rd.
Norwalk, CT
Quintino Della Ripa, 84, of Norwalk, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Born in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Carmine and Elvira (Buccino) Della Ripa, he was the loving husband of Antonietta (DelTorto) Della Ripa for over 52 years. Quintino came to the U.S. on Aug. 14, 1951, at the age of 16, and began working as a tailor in Greenwich. A hard-working family man, he was the owner of Dino Tailoring in Darien for over 45 years. He loved casino trips, music and dancing, and had played guitar in a band with his brothers in his younger years. His warm smile and great sense of humor will always be treasured by his family. He was an avid walker, but most enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren every summer at the Jersey Shore. He was predeceased by his brothers, Louis G. and Orlando Della Ripa and his sister Antonietta DiGiovanni.
He is survived by his beloved wife Antonietta, daughters; Debi Liven and Susan (Jason) Ferri, four cherished grandchildren; Tyler and Noah Liven and Christian and Casen Ferri, as well as two sisters Luisa Nicastro and Dora DiCamillo and a brother Dominick Della Ripa.
His family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 3 from 4-8 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien. For directions or online memorial page, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 31, 2019
