Quita Drummond Wilder Evans

Sept. 28, 1931 - Mar. 5, 2019Quita Evans could charm the barnacles off of a boat. Every person she met became her friend within minutes, and many remained so for a lifetime. Quita's greatest pride and joy was her beloved family: a cherished sister, Virginia Melitz (husband Peter); three wonderful children, Jesse (wife Diana), Martha (husband Russell), and John (wife Samantha); seven grandchildren and a soon-to-be great-grandchild; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews stretching from Hawaii to Nepal.

Quita loved great books, great conversation, great food, and the great outdoors. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Strays and shelter pups always found a safe haven in her home and she trained them, winning many obedience prizes with her furry friends. She was talented, painting watercolors, making stained glass, playing the guitar, recorder, and ukulele. Her sweet voice graced the stages of karaoke bars, community talent shows, and church choirs.

The daughter of Marshall Pinckney Wilder of New York City and Virginia Drummond Hight Wilder of Bangor, Maine, Quita graduated from Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. in 1949. She studied architecture and interior design at Purdue University, where she met engineering student John Evans. They married in 1952.

After John's service in the Navy, John and Quita settled in the San Fernando Valley in Calif. to raise their family. Quita gave back to her community in countless ways: she supported political campaigns, worked in voting booths, libraries, and phone banks. She chaired PTA committees, tutored in schools, escorted scouting events, and organized charity functions. She was a shining example of kindness, activism, artistic flair, love for humanity, and faith in God.

Quita's most recent residence was in Riverside, Calif. where she succumbed to congestive heart failure on March 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, John (in 1995), and her most recent love, Norman Roy (in 2018) as well as other dear relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Quita is being held on Saturday, March 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the Altavita Village Memorial Chapel, Altavita Village, 21233 Lemay Drive, Riverside, Calif. Donations in her honor may be made to , a local humane society, nature conservancy, library, or museum of your choosing. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary