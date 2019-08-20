|
|
Rachela A. DeFilippo
Rachela A. DeFilippo, 90, of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1928 in Arena, Italy to the late Giovanni and Maria Vartuli.
She is survived by her loving children, Cathy Cafagna and her husband Pablo, of Stamford, Maria M. Vartuli and her husband Nicola, of Louisiana and Michela Thomas and her husband Heber, of Indiana, as well as three grandchildren, Lisa Drew, Brandon and Maria Cafagna and two great-grandchildren, Xander and Connor Drew. Also surviving is her sister, Antonuzza Pagano of Italy and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Rachela was also predeceased by her husbands, Michele Gerace and Salvatore DeFilippo, her son Raffaele Gerace and a grandson, Michael S. Uquillas.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
Donations may be made in Rachela's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019