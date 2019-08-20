The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachela DeFilippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachela DeFilippo


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachela DeFilippo Notice
Rachela A. DeFilippo
Rachela A. DeFilippo, 90, of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1928 in Arena, Italy to the late Giovanni and Maria Vartuli.
She is survived by her loving children, Cathy Cafagna and her husband Pablo, of Stamford, Maria M. Vartuli and her husband Nicola, of Louisiana and Michela Thomas and her husband Heber, of Indiana, as well as three grandchildren, Lisa Drew, Brandon and Maria Cafagna and two great-grandchildren, Xander and Connor Drew. Also surviving is her sister, Antonuzza Pagano of Italy and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Rachela was also predeceased by her husbands, Michele Gerace and Salvatore DeFilippo, her son Raffaele Gerace and a grandson, Michael S. Uquillas.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
Donations may be made in Rachela's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now