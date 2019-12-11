|
|
Raffaela N. Tarzia
Raffaela Tarzia , 85, of Stamford, wife of the late Giuseppe Tarzia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Stamford Hospital after a brief illness.
Raffaela was born in Arena , Vibo Valentia, Italy, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina Pelli. She was the youngest of five.
Raffaela was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Stamford. Raffaela was devoted to her Catholic faith and the church.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, sewing and spending time with her family. Raffaela's greatest joy was being a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Tedder and her husband Michael, her daughter Josephine DeMarco, her son Frank Tarzia and wife Jan Marie, and daughter Mary Ann Mancini and her husband Michael; a brother Michele Pelli and wife Antonietta of Torino, Italy; nine grandchildren, Gregory Tedder, Joseph Tedder and his wife Jillian, Charles and Bradley DeMarco, Rebecca and Julia Mancini, Juliana, Melina and Sophia Marie Tarzia; as well as several nieces and nephews. Her entire family will miss her beautiful smile, her loving and gentle personality, her thoughtfulness and her compassion.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband Giuseppe Tarzia, her brothers Domenico and Gregorio Pelli, and a sister Michelina Pagano.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. A funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:45AM and proceeding to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Scofieldtown Road, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019