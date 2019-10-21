|
|
Raffaele Coppola
Raffaele Coppola age 93, of Stamford, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich. He was born on October 15, 1926 in San Mango Sul Calore, Italy. Raffaele immigrated to Stamford, CT with his wife and daughter in October 1969. Raffaele embraced a strong work ethic working many years in Italy, Germany and the United States and most recently employed at Pitney Bowes for over 20 years before retiring in 1989. He most loved being with and spending time with his wife and family. He was passionate about being outdoors particularly gardening and walking.
Raffaele was predeceased by his parents Antonio Coppola and Rosa Maria and earlier this year by his loving wife of over 60 years Gaetanina. He was also predeceased by his brothers Salvatore and Marino Coppola.
Raffaele is survived by his loving daughter Antonietta Franchina and her husband Michael Franchina of Stamford along with two grandchildren Michael and Alexandra Franchina who he cherished. He is also survived by his nieces Rosa Lionetti and Maria Melchionne.
Family and friends may call THURSDAY, October 24, from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, 352 Main Street, New Canaan, CT.
Flowers are welcome or Donations may also be made in Raffaele's name to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org/. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019