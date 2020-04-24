|
Raffeale Bucci
Raffeale (Ralph) Bucci, 84, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020. A longtime resident of Stamford, CT, he was born in Isernia, Italy on November 25, 1935 to the late Guido and Vincenza (DeToria) Bucci.
Ralph came to America on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 and spent his early days in Jersey City, NJ working at a pizza parlor and at a toy factory making toy trains and guns. He came to Stamford, CT in 1956 where he settled and started his family and his painting business, Lavery & Bucci Painting.
Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Mary Elizabeth Hogan Bucci, and is survived by his son; Ralph Bucci and wife Maria Festo Bucci, his daughter; Lucille Bucci Bortot and husband Lucio Bortot, grandchildren; Mark Bucci and wife Karolina Poltorak, Amanda Bucci, Erika Bortot, Gregorio Bortot and Francesco Bortot, great-granddaughter; Savannah Bucci, sister; Lucia Bucci DiBaggio, of Isernia, Italy, brothers and sisters-in-law; Helen Hogan Kane, Daniel and Lee Hogan and Lawrence and Sally Hogan, and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a member of the Springdale AC. He enjoyed trips to Italy, bowling, shooting pool, watching soccer, listening to Johnny Cash and Lou Monte, motorcycles, gardening, picnics, family gatherings and time spent with his grandchildren. He was a quiet man who loved his family and friends, and was a loyal man who was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be truly missed.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, all services for Ralph will be private. A graveside service will be held at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford, with a memorial mass and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, all services for Ralph will be private. A graveside service will be held at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford, with a memorial mass and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020