Ralph Antonacci
Ralph Antonacci, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 4, 2020. All services were postponed when he passed away.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 25th 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday September 26th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Star Of The Sea, 1200 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT. Burial will be held private.
To comply with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 21, 2020.
