Ralph Antonacci
Ralph Antonacci, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on Mach 4, 2020.
Ralph was born to the late Leo and Lucretia (Mussolino) Antonacci in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and RCA Institute of Technology in New York City.
Ralph was a lifelong musician, playing guitar and bass in various rock bands in the 1960s and 70s. He moved to Stamford to work at CBS Laboratories from 1969 to 1975 when the lab was disbanded. During that time he worked under Dr. Peter Goldmark on such projects as developing the color video camera used in the first moon landing and developing the first quadriphonic sound system.
Ralph was a founding member the ROSCCO after school program at Rogers School. He coached Little League for several years. He was the founder of the Stamford Community Arts Council and for many years advocated for art programs for the homeless. He provided space for them and aspiring artists to show their work and to gather to form an artists' community. He helped develop Curtain Call, providing them free space for their productions. Ralph was instrumental in getting AD Richardson's sculpture of Mohammed Ali and George Foreman installed on Stillwater Ave. He was active in the Exchange Club and the City of Stamford Republican Party for many years. Ralph ran twice for state representative fro m his district. He was a mortgage broker for various area banks until his retirement. He belonged to Our Lady Star of the Sea church where he was a member of the choir.
Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, his children Ralph, Jr. and wife Megan Apers, Peter, Jennifer and her husband Richard Prisinzano and Christopher and his wife Kelly Totino, eight grandchildren, cousins and a niece and nephew.
Due to CDC federal guide lines and keeping the public safe, the family has requested services to be postponed for a future date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 19, 2020