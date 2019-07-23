Ralph F. Hayashida

Ralph F. Hayashida, 83, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home. He was born in October of 1935, in Alhambra, CA, to late Frank K. and Carmen (de la Torre) Hayashida.

As a young child, during WW II, Ralph and his parents, brother, and sister spent 2 1/2 years in U.S. Japanese American internment camps, first in CA and then AZ. After the war, the family was moved to Illinois. Ralph was a graduate of Marmion (Military) Academy in Aurora, IL, served in the Army 1958-1960, the Reserves until 1964, and graduated from Marquette University with a journalism degree. He then worked in several educational publishing companies, becoming a Director and a Vice President.

Ralph had a long, meaningful career in publishing but his passion was his art. He had been a member of the Art Society of Old Greenwich and the Stamford Art Association, exhibiting in several juried shows and winning awards, all of which made his retirement years as rewarding as his career in publishing.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife Diane Altman; daughter Maria Hayashida (Max Ludington ) of Jackson, WY; son Matthew Hayashida of Silverton, OR; son Andrew (Erica) Hayashida of Billings, MT; nine grandchildren: Joy Hayashida-Ludington; Lily and Grace Hayashida; Presleigh, Jacksun, Carson, Asher, Nora, and Moira Hayashida; sister Carmelita Schuster of Oswego, IL.

He was predeceased by his brother Frank and wife Joan, as well as by first wife, Sarah Fowler Perrine.

The family will have a private memorial service.

The family has entrusted Ralph's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook hosted on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 24, 2019