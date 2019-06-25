Ralph P. Giordano

1923-2019Ralph P. Giordano, 95, of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1923 to the late Egilio and Veneranda Toto Giordano.

Ralph attended State Trade School. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy, having served as a torpedoman during WWII. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Parchee and the U.S.S. Sterlet. After serving his country, he looked forward to keeping in touch with his surviving crew members at his Naval reunions. Ralph worked at Machlett Labs for forty-six years as a Tool Designer/Mechanical Draftsman. He was an extremely hard-working, intelligent, and considerate man. His quiet kindness and compassion were displayed through the deeds he did for his family and friends and within his community, including his decade-long volunteer work with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed playing softball for his company team, and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed his swim workouts at the Darien YMCA and walks around his neighborhood where he was well-known. Ralph was especially fond of keeping his yard clean and free of sticks. In his later years, he enjoyed watching golf and playing pinochle with his buddies. Whenever you visited Ralph, it was always easy to find him by following the trail of Hershey kiss wrappers. He would most likely be sitting, reading his paper, and drinking his cup of tea, and would never miss out on the chance to offer you one, as well. Ralph was a humble and reserved person, but could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. He had a one-liner for any situation and was able to lighten up any conversation. Watching him and his "little Rosie" together was like watching a sitcom you never wanted to turn off. "To have known him was to have loved him."

Ralph is survived by his children Joyce Giordano of Stamford, Nancy Giordano of Norwalk, Garry Giordano and his wife Suzanne of Valrico, FL, Robert Giordano and his wife Marie of Palm Coast, FL, Michael Giordano and his wife Angela of Stamford, Lisa Evensen and her husband John of Valrico, FL. Ralph is also survived by his grandchildren Sean (Chantel), Jacin (Eileen), Matthew (Gina), Eric (Jolene), Melissa, Zachariah, Samantha, and Dylan and his great-grandchildren Aiden, Mason, Finnian, Molly, Noah, Zelda, Emma, Oona, Lucas, and Ruby. He is also survived by his brother, City of Stamford Representative, Philip Giordano.

Besides his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, Rose Marie Dellaventura Giordano, and his eldest grandson Keith Bobersky, his siblings Angelo Giordano, Angelina Ferullo, Frank Giordano, Mike Giordano, James Giordano, and former Mayor of Stamford, Bruno Giordano. Ralph and Rosie are reunited once again.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Ralph's memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd. South, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

Funeral services and Interment were held privately at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien with full Military Honors.

