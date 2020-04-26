The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Larobina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Larobina


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Larobina Notice
Ralph Larobina
Ralph Larobina, age 84, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born in Stamford on September 6,1935 to the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Giamba) Larobina. Ralph took great pride that he was employed by the University of Connecticut Stamford Branch for 30 years as a custodian.
He is survived by his sister Julia Ray, and several nieces and nephews. Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Brensinger and his brother, Michael Larobina
Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -