Ralph Larobina
Ralph Larobina, age 84, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born in Stamford on September 6,1935 to the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Giamba) Larobina. Ralph took great pride that he was employed by the University of Connecticut Stamford Branch for 30 years as a custodian.
He is survived by his sister Julia Ray, and several nieces and nephews. Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Brensinger and his brother, Michael Larobina
Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020