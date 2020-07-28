Ralph LaValla

Ralph Vincent LaValla
August 26, 1933 - July 26, 2020Mr. Ralph Vincent LaValla, 86, of Westport, CT, husband of Judith Schneider LaValla passed away on July 26, 2020 in Wilton Meadows.
Ralph was born in Rochester, PA on August 26, 1933 and was the son of the late Mario and Mary (Fedele) LaValla. Ralph moved to Stamford, CT shortly after he was born and lived there until he moved to Westport, CT in 1972. He was a member of Local 210 Carpenters Union since 1951 he was also a member of the Knight of Columbus in Stamford, CT. He was an avid golfer and spent many Sundays Playing at Longshore in Westport. Ralph was a joyful fun-loving family man.
Survivors in addition to his wife Judith include three sons: Mario LaValla and his significant other Susan of Bridgeport, CT, George LaValla of Greenville, SC and Richard LaValla and his wife Jodi of Greenville, SC, two brothers: Anthony LaValla of Byram, CT and Guy LaValla of Lighthouse Point, FL, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was predeceased by one son: Greg LaValla and one sister: Lena Tamborino.
All services for Ralph will be private. Condolences for Ralph's family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com
. Contributions in memory of Ralph in lieu of flowers, may be made to Westport PAL 50 Jesup Road, Westport, CT 06880 in honor of his son Greg Lavalla.