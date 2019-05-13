Ralph M. Esposito

Ralph M. Esposito, B.S., D.D.S. passed away on May 11, 2019 at his residence in Tuckahoe, NY. Born May 21, 1922 to Alfonso and Maria Esposito of Bronx, NY, he was approaching his 97th birthday. He is survived by his children Dale Sweeney, Lori Murray, Ralph Esposito, Cheryl Loraditch; seven grandchildren; and cherished friend, Edythe Goldenberg. He received his B.S. degree from Manhattan College, NY, where he played on the freshman baseball team; and his D.D.S. degree from Marquette University, WI. Ralph served in the Navy in the medical unit during 1943 – 1945, stationed in Korea and Japan, was formally discharged from active duty in 1948 as Lieutenant JG. He went on to private practice in Bronx, NY, until he retired at 70. Married in 1952 to Lucy Mele of Manhattan, NY, raised their family together in Stamford, CT, divorced in 1985. He was a member of the Italian Dental Society of NY, served as President 1966-1967, and member of the American Dental Association. Ralph also taught at NY dental clinics; worked as staff member at local hospitals and nursing homes during his career and into his retirement; and was an active church member in the St Leo Parish of Stamford, CT. Funeral services will be performed on Thursday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception, 53 Winter Hill Road, Tuckahoe, NY 10707; immediately followed by burial services held at Ferncliff Cemetery, 280 – 284 Secor Road, Hartsdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Jansen Hospice and Palliative Care, 670 White Plains Road, Suite 213, Scarsdale, NY 10583; or Turn 2 Foundation, Inc., 215 Park Avenue South, Suite 1905 New York, NY 10003. Online condolences can be given at www.westchesterfuneralhome.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary