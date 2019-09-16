|
|
Ralph Wayne
Ralph Wayne, 66, transitioned peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded with the love of his daughter Delrita Wayne Davis. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on June 20, 1953 to the late Charlie L. Wayne, Sr. and Rose Brown Wayne. Ralph graduated from Grambling State University and was employed with Buckingham Correctional Center. He was the loving and devoted father of Delrita Wayne Davis and husband Walter, adored grandfather of Ariela Davis and Jaiden Davis, two brothers; Charlie L. Wayne, Jr. and Curtis E. Wayne, two aunts; Estelle Taylor (Charles) and Pauline Lee, one uncle; Samuel Wayne, Sr. (Irene) and a host of devoted cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. Concluding services will be held in Buckingham, VA on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019