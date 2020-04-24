|
|
Rama H. Rawal
Essex Junction, VT – Rama Rawal, 86, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Burlington, VT. She was born May 9, 1933 in India to Dulerai and Padmavati Upadhyaya. She came to America in 1968 with her two sons Rajesh and Viresh to join her husband Harish who had immigrated in 1966. In 1969, the family settled in Stamford CT where she lived for 50 years before moving to Vermont to be with her older son and his family in May 2019. While in Stamford, Rama worked for GE Credit Corporation for 17 years and as a real estate agent for many years afterwards. In her retirement she enjoyed her vast network of family and friends, some travel, and especially helping others in the community.
Rama was an incredibly strong and fiercely independent person. She earned a master's degree at a time when few women in India even went to college. Similarly, when her husband came to America, she remained in India for more than two years and continued to work full-time as a high school teacher while caring for both sons. Rama handled the ups and downs of life with cheerfulness, optimism, and humor. She often joked that she was a "bionic woman" due to her many surgeries as well fighting off breast cancer some 30 years ago. She also cared for her husband for over 10 years as his Parkinson's progressed.
Rama is survived by her son Rajesh, his wife Anne, and their children Saraswati and Brijesh; and her son Viresh, his wife Karuna, and their children Maya, Arjun and Priya. Additionally, Rama is survived by her two brothers Janardan Upadhyaya and Madhu Upadhyaya, and her two sisters Indira Upadhyaya and Uma Shukla, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020