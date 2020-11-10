Ramón Ramos
Ramón Ramos, age 76, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Marilyn Marino Ramos, peacefully passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on November 7, 2020, after a month long illness. A farewell wake will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Lesko and Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Doctors Without Borders
USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030, or on line at doctorswithoutborders.org
. For travel directions, to view his complete obituary, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com