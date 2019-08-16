|
Raul Molina
Raul Molina, 86, of Stamford, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Long Ridge of Stamford. He was born on August 2, 1933 in Puerto Rico to the late Marcelino and Gumercinda Valez Molina.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Molina, his loving children, Carlos Molina, Marissa Lopez David Molina and Eneida Monge, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Raul was also predeceased by his daughter, Lusa Cruz and two sons-in-law, Robert C. Monge, Sr. and Gilberto Cruz.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday morning, August 19, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM, following a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict's RC Church, 1 St. Benedict Circle, Stamford. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 17, 2019