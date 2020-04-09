|
Raymond C. Kalinowski
Raymond C. Kalinowski, 69, resident of Stamford, passed away at Stamford Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Kamianki, Poland on February 21, 1951 to the late Stanley and Gladys (Kropiewnicki) Kalinowski.
Ray came to the U.S.A. in 1961 with his family and became a proud U.S. Citizen. He attended Stamford Public Schools. He served as a member of the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Following his service to the country, he worked at Conrail Commuter Operations as a Rail Inspector for 17 years. Later in life, he was employed by Shoreline Pools where he retired in 1997. After his retirement, he worked at Homes with Hope, Inc. with a vulnerable population that became a passion for him. He spent his remaining years helping those that needed help the most.
Ray was an avid New York Jets and New York Mets fan. He enjoyed watching games and cheering on his favorite teams. He was member of the White Eagles club where he proudly celebrated his Polish heritage and he spoke his native language fluently. He also loved going to the casino and trying his luck.
He is survived by his ex-wife Anita Kalinowski and children: Scott, Jolene (Raymond) and Holly all of Stamford and three granddaughters Angelena, Gabriella and Nicolette. He is also survived by countless friends who loved him dearly and treated him like family. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sisters Vera Mocarski, Yadwiga Pruszko, Lucy Scicchitano, and brother, John Kalinowski.
Due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services for Ray will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers at this time, please consider making a donation to a .
The family has entrusted Ray's arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020