Raymond Joseph O'Brien Sr.

Raymond Joseph O'Brien Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Albany, New York. Born on August 10, 1921, the son of William Charles O'Brien and Kathryn Ryan in Thomaston, CT, Raymond was one of eight children. As a young man, he helped work in his father's restaurant -- O'Brien's Restaurant -- and worked at the Seth Thomas Clock Factory. He served in the US Army Air Corp. during WWII, as a radio operator and upon his return home, he graduated from Niagara University. After his service, he married his wife, Marion, and they were married for 68 years. Together, they raised four children in New Rochelle, NY. Mr. O'Brien worked for Singer Sewing Machines as a CPA in charge of international finance. He traveled the world extensively during his military service, for work with Singer, and with his wife. He and Marion moved to Stamford, CT in 1979 and lived there until they recently moved to Albany, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Reardon O'Brien, his younger sister, Eleanor Dorothy Carter, his four children, Barbara Nussbaum, Raymond O'Brien Jr., John O'Brien, and Arthur O'Brien, and their spouses, his nine grandchildren, his six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 28, 2019