Raymond P. Knebel
Raymond Peter Knebel, 93, a lifelong resident of Stamford, devoted husband, father, grandfather, firefighter and friend to all, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. He was born in Stamford, CT on June 27, 1926 to the late Peter Knebel and Anna Pedersen.
Ray grew up in the Waterside section of Stamford and was a graduate of Stamford High School. He is a veteran of the United States Navy having served honorably in WWII and the Korean conflict. After his military service he went on to trade school and was an auto mechanic for Studebaker. He then went on to join the Stamford Fire Department where he served honorably for 43 years over a period of five decades primarily at Station 2 at the old South End fire station.
Ray was a lover of fishing and being on the water. He would often go fishing before and after work and was always ready when he heard that blues or stripers were running. He was a lifelong member of the Halloween Yacht Club serving as Secretary and Rear Commodore while an active member. He had numerous boats over the years but always with the recognizable name "Touchy Subject." He was old-school and a self-taught man. He was a master craftsman with his hands and had a passion for doing various construction, painting and remodeling projects whether at home, or for family members and friends. He was also an avid reader whether it was the Stamford Advocate, instruction manuals, mutual fund prospectus' or anything that he could learn from.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years Sophie Sirade, his beloved son Robert Knebel and dear brother Douglas Knebel. He is survived by his son Jeffrey Knebel of Stamford, daughter in-law Charlotte Knebel of Norwalk, grandson Andrew and his wife Tara, and granddaughters Katrina, Lauren, Lindsey and Nicole. He is also survived by his longtime companion Miriam Berrios as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis in our state and the community, no funeral services will take place at this time. Burial services will be limited to family members. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Wounded Warriors Project support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ the ASPCA or support any local business affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A very grateful and special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Long Ridge Acute Care center for their compassion and loving care.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.