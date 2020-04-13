Home

Raymond Preziosi
Dec. 6, 1950 - April 9, 2020
Raymond Preziosi, 69, of Wallingford, loving husband of Gail (Conway) Preziosi, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at Masonicare.
Raymond was born in New York City on December 6, 1950, a son of the late Remo and Rose (DiMuro) Preziosi.
He served in the United States Navy as a corpsman stateside during the Vietnam War and worked in banking throughout his life both in New York City and Connecticut. He was beloved by all who met him and had many friends who will sorely miss him. The phrase "Everybody loves Raymond" was indeed a fitting statement to describe him. He was a kind and gentle soul.
In addition to his wife, Gail, he is survived by his daughter, April Rivaben and her husband, Cesar, of Farmington Hills, Michigan; his brother, Louis Preziosi and his wife, Rosanna, of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts; his grandson, Matthew Rivaben; nieces Kristine Donovan, Diana Stenhouse, Lisa Sasso, and nephews Marco and David Fiore, Stephen Sasso in addition to many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you consider donating to one of Raymond's favorite charities: and Shiners Hospitals for Children.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services and burial in In Memoriam Cemetery will be held in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020
