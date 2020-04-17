|
Raymond Lee Whitley
Raymond Lee Whitley, 72, affectionally known as Tony, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Williamston, NC to the late Jesse Whitley and Clara Bell Wiggins.
He previously worked as a substitute teacher for the Stamford School System and for CETA, a Community and Educational Development Agency helping others to find employment. He was also a U.S. Army War Veteran.
Raymond was an avid reader and loved to look at TV game shows. As a sports enthusiast, his greatest passion was his love of football (49ers) and basketball (LA Lakers).
Raymond leaves to cherish fond memories, his loving wife, Eunice Whitley; sons, Soccus Ramon Henderson of CT, daughters Jackie Henderson-Jackson of GA and Takara Whitley of CT. Brothers Robert Lee Whitley and William Lee Whitley both of NC, sisters Retha Harvey of FL, Lucille Whitley of VA, several grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by son Eric Lionel Whitley and granddaughter Imani Danielle Joyner.
A memorial celebration in his honor will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Avenue, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020