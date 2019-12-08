|
Regina Plunkett Dowling
Regina Plunkett Dowling of Old Greenwich died on December 5, 2019. She was 62.
Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late J. Donald Plunkett and Mary Dolan Plunkett. She earned a B.A. in English from Yale, served two years in the Peace Corps in Nepal, and returned to Yale where she earned an M. Div. and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies (New Testament). She worked as the Director of Campus Ministry at St. Joseph College in West Hartford and later as a teacher and administrator at Fordham University and Iona College.
She was a parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena in Riverside.
She is survived by her husband, Sean Dowling, her brother, G. David Plunkett, a sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, and cherished nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St. in Stamford on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 to 8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside on Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 9, 2019