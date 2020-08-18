Remolo "Babe" Urso
June 6, 1930 – July 30, 2020Remolo "Babe" Urso (also known as Raymond) was born on June 6, 1930 in Greenwich, Connecticut to Guiseppe Urso and Rosaria Santoro Urso. Guiseppe brought his family to Greenwich from Rose, Italy and was reknowned, like his sons, as a master stone mason. Many of the homes and walls in back Greenwich were among his beautiful accomplishments. Rosaria Urso was a strong role model who courageously encouraged her children to take chances in life.
Everyone who loved Raymond, and there were many, knew him as "The Babe." He was one of 7 children, predeceased by his loving sisters Conforta and Vivian who he adored and his brothers Philip, Lindy and Romeo who he cherished and respected. He is survived by his sister Olimpia Chiappetta with whom he had a special bond and who he treasured beyond words; and who called him every day. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Patricia Urso and Rosemary Keeler whom he deeply loved.
The love of Babe's life was his wife Sally, who predeceased him earlier this year. Through thick and thin until his last breath he loved her with all of his heart. Thankfully they are joined together again in the loving arms of Jesus.
Babe's greatest joy was his family. He loved his children and grandchildren beyond measure. His memory will live on in his son Joseph, his son Richard (Stacy), his daughter (who was the apple of his eye) Jacqueline Urso Gude (Stephen), and his loving grandchildren, who he so adoringly loved and cared for, Philip, Laura, Christin, Truly, Alessandra, Eleanor, Catherine, Joseph, Anthony and Isabella.
Babe's love for his family extended beyond his own lineage. He was always there as a supportive uncle and for some as a second dad for his many nieces, nephews and many of the younger generations from the Cos Cob, Mianus and Riverside neighborhoods. He was a great listener, a loyal friend and gave great advice; often at the Babe's Bargain Outlet storefront. He also loved the game of golf, where he excelled and won many matches including the Men's Championship for the Town of Greenwich.
Babe was a strong man and leader for his family and those he loved, and he did things "His Way." He will be sorrowfully missed every day.
To honor Babe's life, friends and family may call on Friday, August 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza's Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave, Stamford, CT 06902.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at 12:00 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. Reception to be held at the Greenwich Water Club in Cos Cob, CT from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Bobby English and the skilled and compassionate team at Optimum Personal Care in Missouri City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Babe's children understand that if during this time of Covid friends or family are unable to attend. We know how much you cared for and loved our Dad.