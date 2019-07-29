|
Rhea Shirley Davison
Rhea Shirley Davison, 82, was known to hundreds of Stamford residents as their favorite kindergarten teacher, no matter their age, or hers. She taught for 34 years, at Julia A. Stark and Davenport Ridge schools. "Mrs. Davison" expected her students to speak for themselves, work well with others, and tie their own shoes. Rhea was the first teacher in the Stamford schools to hatch chickens in the classroom.
Rhea was born in 1937 to Abraham and Ruth Epstein, deceased, of Midland Ave., Stamford. She is survived by two older sisters, Marlene Halperin and Doris Epstein, both of Washington, DC; and a younger brother, Robert "Bobby" Epstein, of Nashua, NH. Rhea is also survived by three sons, Raphael Davison (Beth), Wilton, CT, Bruce Davison (Bridgette), Amawalk, NY, and Daniel Davison (Cheryl), St. Louis, MO. She held a BA degree from the University of Connecticut and a master's degree in education from the University of Bridgeport.
Rhea was predeceased in 2009 by her husband of 39 years, Herbert Davison. She was known at Atria on 3rd Street in Stamford where she lived as witty, joyful and always ready with a story. She volunteered at the Jewish Community Center library in recent years, frequented the Stamford Senior Center and was a member of numerous book clubs at the Ferguson Library. Her sense of joy in all things and kindness toward all will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Jewish Community Center of Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 30, 2019