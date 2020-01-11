|
|
Rheta L. Hinman
Dec 29, 1933-Jan 4, 2020Mrs. Rheta A. (Lafferty) Hinman of Heritage Village, Southbury, died on January 4th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Edmund R. Hinman for 63 years.
Mrs. Hinman was born in Bridgeport on December 29, 1933, the daughter of the late James C. and Ann (Scofield) Lafferty. She graduated from Bassick High School and worked at the Office of Naval Research in Washington, D.C. and later at AVCO in Stratford, where she met her husband. After the birth of their sons, she was employed as a legal secretary in Westport.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons Jeffrey of Concord, California, Todd of Watertown, and Mark of Jasper, Georgia and by her beloved granddaughters Sarah Ann Hinman of Watertown and Chloe Caitlin deBoer of Amsterdam. She was predeceased by her brother James C. Lafferty, her sister Ann June Lafferty, and her daughter-in-law Debora.
Rheta and Ed enjoyed cruising the world and ballroom dancing. Gardening, needlework and quilting provided numerous pleasurable hours for Rheta. She was also a volunteer at the Southbury Training School thrift shop for many years.
At the request of Rheta, there will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Rheta's name may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 12, 2020