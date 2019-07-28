|
Richard Alan Testa Sr.
Richard Alan Testa, Sr., 71, of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away on July 26, 2019, in Stamford with his family by his side. He was born in Stamford on October 5, 1947 to Sam and Ann (Rose) Testa. He attended Stamford High School and married Sharon (Dempsey) Testa on September 28, 1968. He began his career in construction as a truck driver for various local firms, started his own business Testa Excavating and subsequently retired from RRJR Construction. He enjoyed following NASCAR and boxing, playing golf and spending time with family and friends. Richard will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, and for his big heart and a generous spirit to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, sons Richard Alan Testa, Jr. and wife Jess and Corey Francis Testa and wife Sonia, granddaughter Taylor Testa and grandsons Brandon and Kyle Testa, father Sam Testa, brother John Testa and his wife Robin and sister Patricia Czelada and husband Steve and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Testa.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 29, 2019