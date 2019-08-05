|
|
Richard C. Ilse
Richard C. Ilse passed away peacefully at home at the age of 64 on August 4, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Jane Ilse. He graduated from Bronxville High School in 1973.
After a long successful sales career, he recreated himself as a freelance writer. He has been published in the Montauk Pioneer, Montauk Sun, Montauk Life, Windcheck, The Sandbox, East Hampton Star and Hearst Publications.
Richard was an avid boater and loved his LI Sound adventures from NY Harbor to Block Island and ports in-between. He was also a diehard NY Jets fan.
He is survived by his wife Linda of 26 years; his son Ryan; sister, Gail Ebling, brother Gordon Ilse, and stepson Wayne Solotoff.
Family and friends may call at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 6, 2019