Richard P. "Rich" Curto
September 13, 1940-June 18, 2020BRIDGTON, ME-Richard P. "Rich" Curto, 79, of Bridgton, ME, formerly of Stamford, CT, died in his home after and long and valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Greenwich, CT, a son of, John J. and Martha (Terstegen) Curto, Sr. He attended local schools, graduating from Stamford High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve his country. Rich was a proud Marine and carried his military values and commitment to service throughout his entire life.
After the service Rich began his career in banking working at a few different financial institutions in the Stamford area. He served the longest at First Federal Bank in Stamford, retiring as the Vice President.
Never one to sit idle, Rich was very involved in the local community, serving in many capacities for many groups and organizations. Some that were near and dear to him were the Northrop Little League, Stamford/Greenwich Kiwanis Club, Laurel Athletic Club, and the Julia A. Stark Elementary School. It also must be noted that after retiring from the bank yet still needing something to do, he returned to help out as a teller.
In 2013 Rich moved to Bridgton, ME with his wife, Nancy (Rosice), whom he married in Connecticut on June 24, 1972. He quickly settled into the community and worked at Hayes True Value and became involved in the Bridgton Lions Club.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing, cooking and collecting coins and stamps. Rich was also an avid baseball fan and had a passion for collecting baseball cards and following the NY Yankees. Rich will be remembered for his strong will, quick wit, beautiful penmanship, fastidious record keeping, and tireless work ethic.
Rich is loved by his two sons, Marc Curto and his wife, Suzanne of Stamford, CT, Robert Curto and his partner, Ronald Fasone of Ansonia, CT; three grandchildren, Emma, Tyler and Trevor Curto; a sister, Bernice(Bunny) Trefry of Sarasota, Florida; 3 nieces, Marisa, Erin, Amy and 1 nephew, Tim. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Nancy; and a brother, John J. Curto, Jr.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Bridgton Lions Club, PO Box 103, Bridgton, ME 04009. Memorial services celebrating Rich's life in Stamford, CT and Bridgton, ME will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, ME. Please share your condolences and tributes with Rich's family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 23, 2020.