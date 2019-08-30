|
|
Richard F. Keeler
Richard Floyd Keeler of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. He was 92. Richard was born in Danbury, CT on November 19, 1926. He was the son of Thomas and Clara (Lowden) Keeler.
Richard is survived by his loving family; two daughters Alice (Bob) Vacca of Pownal, VT, Deborah (Jeffrey) Karwon of Stamford, CT, grandson Matthew Karwon of Stamford, CT and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his wife Maria Carmella (Sullo) Keeler, his parents, five sisters Henrietta, Josephine, Grace, Lois and Isabelle, and five brothers Thomas, Charles, Harry, Howard and John.
A member of the "Greatest Generation," Richard proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy, Pacific theater. He graduated from Stamford High School many years later in the Veterans Class of 2000.
Richard worked for many years as an Electroplater. He was employed at Acme Plating, and Research Plating and Electroforming, alongside his lifelong friend and "brother" Harry Fabrizio.
An avid sports fan, there was nothing he liked better than spending a Sunday afternoon watching the New York Yankees or the Washington Redskins, while enjoying a good cigar. One of his fondest memories is that of seeing Lou Gehrig play in 1936.
In his later years, Richard enjoyed traveling to visit his family in New Jersey, Virginia and Vermont, with a special trip to Washington, DC in 2003 to the World War II Veterans Memorial.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cassena Care and especially Dr. James Bivona for the many years of expectational and compassionate care; and to his grandson Matthew who was his constant companion and caregiver this past year.
A private graveside service and burial in Woodland Cemetery will be held at a later date. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. To leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 1, 2019