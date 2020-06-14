Richard Falzetti
Richard Falzetti, age 55, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Norwalk, CT. He was born in Stamford, CT on September 9, 1964. Richard graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1984. Prior to his medical condition, he was a caddy for 20 years at Weeburn Country Club. Richard was an avid sports fan. He liked being outdoors and enjoyed walking.
He is survived by his father, Joseph Falzetti of Stamford, his mother Judith McRedmond Falzetti of Stamford, and brother Michael Falzetti of Stamford. He was predeceased by his twin sister, Joanne Falzetti. Richard is also survived by his aunts, Janet Arnone of Trumbull, CT, Susan Brunel Lenzi of Richmond, VA, Mary Lablane of Monroe, CT, and many cousins.
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 14, 2020.