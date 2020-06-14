Richard Falzetti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Falzetti
Richard Falzetti, age 55, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Norwalk, CT. He was born in Stamford, CT on September 9, 1964. Richard graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1984. Prior to his medical condition, he was a caddy for 20 years at Weeburn Country Club. Richard was an avid sports fan. He liked being outdoors and enjoyed walking.
He is survived by his father, Joseph Falzetti of Stamford, his mother Judith McRedmond Falzetti of Stamford, and brother Michael Falzetti of Stamford. He was predeceased by his twin sister, Joanne Falzetti. Richard is also survived by his aunts, Janet Arnone of Trumbull, CT, Susan Brunel Lenzi of Richmond, VA, Mary Lablane of Monroe, CT, and many cousins.
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved