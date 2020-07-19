Richard A. Feder
Richard Alan "Dick" Feder of Greenwich died peacefully at home on July 17, 2020. He was just shy of 84. He was born in Orange, New Jersey, on July 24, 1936, the son of Lawrence Feder and Maxine Aron Feder.
Dick graduated from Yale in 1958, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. After serving in the Marine Corps, he received an MBA from Harvard in 1962. In 1968 he married Diane Sullivan at the First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich. The couple met while working at Colgate-Palmolive. They later formed a consulting company, The Marketing Group, where they worked together for forty years before retiring.
With a lifelong love of ideas, in retirement he continued to consult on marketing for non-profits: undertaking numerous projects with Harvard Business School's Community Partners, and consulting directly with Abilis and At Home in Greenwich. He will be remembered most for his mentorship of others, his wry sense of humor, and his get-up-and-go spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family, his many friends, and the makers of 3x5 index cards.
Dick is survived by daughter Brooke (Jesse Stuart) of Las Vegas, NV and son Corey (Judith Klausner) of Somerville, MA. He is predeceased by his wife who passed in 2013.
Observances will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Abilis (https://www.abilis.us/
). To send online condolences, please visit his memorial site c/o www.cognetta.com
.