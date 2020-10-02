1/1
Richard (Dicky) Fox
Richard (Dicky) Fox, 83, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born January 30, 1937 to the late Mary (Daly) and David F. Fox and was raised in Greenwich, CT. He married to his beloved wife, Dolores Pellini in 1957 and resided in Stamford, CT for 53 years until her death in 2010.
Richard worked as an electrician employed by Port Chester Electric Company and was a member of the Local 501 Electrical Workers Union for over 50 years retiring in 1994. After retiring, he worked as a caretaker for St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan, CT. His favorite past times were playing golf, bowling, working in his garden and spending time with his family and was a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Richard was also a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Stamford.
He is survived by his companion, Jacqueline Dayton; his children, David F. Fox and Kimberly A. Fox of Stamford, CT, Terrence R. Fox of Port Orange, FL, Kelly A. Razzaia and her husband Gregory A. Razzaia of Shelton, CT; his grandchildren; Robert Razzaia, Nicholas Razzaia, Candace Fox, Zachary Fox, Melissa Fox, and Marc Fox; and by seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was most especially a good friend of Bill for more than 45 years.
He was predeceased by his wife Dolores B. Fox, daughter-in-law Carolyn Fox, his sisters Ruth Tymon, Mary Jane Chimblo and Arlene Black, a brother Robert Fox, and by an aunt Anna Daly.
He was long known for his calm demeanor, infinite patience, positive outlook on life as well as his wit and great sense of humor. And will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 5th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., in Stamford, CT. His burial will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 124 Rock Rimmon Rd., in Stamford, CT.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with his family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
