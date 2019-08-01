Home

Richard Francis North

In Loving Memory of Richard Francis North November 18, 1970 - February 1, 2019 Rick I stood watching as the little ship sailed out to sea. The setting sun tinted his white sails with golden light as he disappeared from sight. A voice at my side whispered, "He is gone." But the sea was a narrow one. On the farther shore a little band of family and friends had gathered to watch and wait in happy expecation. Suddenly, they caught sight of the tiny sail, and at the very moment when my companion had whispered, "he is gone." A glad shout went up in joyous welcome... "Here he comes!" Your Loving Family
