The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jandorek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Jandorek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Jandorek Notice
Richard Jandorek
Richard Jandorek, 89, of Stamford, Connecticut, passed Saturday, January 11, 2020. Richard was born on April 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to parents August, who was from Innsbruck, Austria and Winifred who had emigrated from Essex, England.
Richard graduated from Brooklyn Friends School in 1948 and received a BA degree from Colgate University in 1952. Over the years Richard worked at Service Bureau, International Paper, Gould Paper, Mill River Printing and finally Dorwin Realty Property Management until his retirement in 2008.
A college graduate of ROTC, 1st Lieutenant Jandorek served his country as a Pilot in the Strategic Air Command of the United States Air Force until 1954.
Richard is survived by 2 children: Richard Jandorek, Jr. (and wife Susan), and Lee Jandorek Dietrich (and husband David). He also is survived by 3 grandchildren.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -