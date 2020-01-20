|
|
Richard Jandorek
Richard Jandorek, 89, of Stamford, Connecticut, passed Saturday, January 11, 2020. Richard was born on April 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to parents August, who was from Innsbruck, Austria and Winifred who had emigrated from Essex, England.
Richard graduated from Brooklyn Friends School in 1948 and received a BA degree from Colgate University in 1952. Over the years Richard worked at Service Bureau, International Paper, Gould Paper, Mill River Printing and finally Dorwin Realty Property Management until his retirement in 2008.
A college graduate of ROTC, 1st Lieutenant Jandorek served his country as a Pilot in the Strategic Air Command of the United States Air Force until 1954.
Richard is survived by 2 children: Richard Jandorek, Jr. (and wife Susan), and Lee Jandorek Dietrich (and husband David). He also is survived by 3 grandchildren.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020